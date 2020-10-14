Dell (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.49

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.41, with a volume of 23443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,578 shares of company stock worth $46,114,157. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Dell by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dell by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

