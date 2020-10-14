Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.