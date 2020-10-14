Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

