Denarius 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a market cap of $1.02 million and $13.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,405,511 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

