Dent Price Up 9% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $18.25 million and $381,085.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, CoinBene and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00268692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.01481768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152315 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,603,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, HitBTC, CoinBene, FCoin, Fatbtc, Coinrail, Allbit, IDEX, Liquid, BitForex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

