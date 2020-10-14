Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.47 and a beta of 1.13. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 140,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,117,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 730,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 279,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

