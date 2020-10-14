Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $32.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $27.00 on Monday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,750.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766,447 shares of company stock valued at $107,327,345 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

