Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

