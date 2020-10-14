Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

