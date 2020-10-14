Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,641 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

