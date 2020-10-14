Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 2,233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 161,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,646,000 after buying an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 115,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

