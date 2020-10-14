Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,571 shares of company stock worth $12,004,030. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $374.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

