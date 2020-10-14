Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $535.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.