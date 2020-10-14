Dfpg Investments LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

