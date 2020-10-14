Dfpg Investments LLC Has $269,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 769,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

