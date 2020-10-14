Dfpg Investments LLC Has $294,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.46.

NYSE:NOW opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $522.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.84, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

