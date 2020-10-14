Dfpg Investments LLC Has $985,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

