Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 542,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 63.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 464,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

