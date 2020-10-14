Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,160 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

GNL opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.