Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

