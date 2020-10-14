Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $522.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.59. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.84, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

