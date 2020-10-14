Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $381,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $768,000.

NYSEARCA JHMU opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

