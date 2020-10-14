Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $286,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 153.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

