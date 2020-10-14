Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 197,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

