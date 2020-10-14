Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 2,895 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.