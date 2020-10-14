Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after buying an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after buying an additional 652,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after buying an additional 650,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

