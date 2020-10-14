Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.