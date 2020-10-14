Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

