Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $55,241,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 99.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $397,526,000 after purchasing an additional 751,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.19 and a 200 day moving average of $396.95. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

