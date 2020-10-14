Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 109 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 59.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 145.7% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.9% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

