Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

