Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 607 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 1.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $768,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMU opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.