Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 8,509 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 295,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 811,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 197,862 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.