Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR DLG opened at €39.81 ($46.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.