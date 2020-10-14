Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Receives $19.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.