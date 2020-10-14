Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $18.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research firms recently commented on DGII. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII opened at $16.72 on Friday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $485.48 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Digi International by 149.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 76.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.