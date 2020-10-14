Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $42.08, but opened at $47.00. Zacks Investment Research now has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Dillard’s shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected a bounce back, with a narrower-than-expected loss per share. Results were driven by the reopening of all its stores as of Jun 2, except for one. Moreover, it has been witnessing improved sales trends at the reopened stores, generating about 72% of the prior-year quarter’s sales between Jun 2 and Aug 1. Its bottom line gained from aggressive measures to lower excess inventory, which helped lower markdowns as well as gross margin. Gains from lower payroll expense and cost savings led to reduced operating expenses. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. It expects to be in an operating loss position for fiscal 2020.”

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.