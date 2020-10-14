Dillard’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,153 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,024.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dillard’s by 27.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Dillard’s by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.