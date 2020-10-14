Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $926.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

