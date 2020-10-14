Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.
Shares of DIN stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $926.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
