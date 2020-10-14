Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.26

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $63.85, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,183,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,810 shares of company stock valued at $24,657,235 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

