DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) & Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:CM) Head-To-Head Review

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DNB ASA/S and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB ASA/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 6 5 0 2.45

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $99.78, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than DNB ASA/S.

Profitability

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB ASA/S 24.74% 8.92% 0.71% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 14.77% 12.28% 0.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNB ASA/S and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB ASA/S $8.63 billion 2.66 $2.93 billion $1.77 8.09 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $21.64 billion 1.58 $3.83 billion $8.97 8.53

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than DNB ASA/S. DNB ASA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats DNB ASA/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

