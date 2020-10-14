Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

Shares of DOCU opened at $238.21 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of -210.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.