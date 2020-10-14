DogeCash Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $100,118.37 and $10,046.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00398002 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012466 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007727 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 12,919,169 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

