Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Decreased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Donaldson worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $1,634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.