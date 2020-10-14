DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOYU. BidaskClub lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 86 Research cut DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.76. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

