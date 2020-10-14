DouYu International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,847 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,099 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOYU. 86 Research lowered shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

