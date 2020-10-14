DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 1,545,924 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

