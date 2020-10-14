DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $52.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $138,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.62. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

