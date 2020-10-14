DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.48.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

