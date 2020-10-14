Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.16. Dragon Victory International shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dragon Victory International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

